Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Ranks Purdue Basketball a No. 2 Seed in Most Recent 2022 Bracketology

After an 18-10 season, which included 13-6 against league opponents and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, ESPN's NCAA Tournament expert Joe Lunardi projects Purdue to slot in as a No. 2 seed this upcoming season.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracket expert Joe Lunardi released his latest predictions for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. He included eight Big Ten Conference programs among the 64-team bracket. 

Coming off earning a No. 4 seed after an 18-10 season, which included 13-6 against league opponents, Lunardi projects Purdue to slot in as a No. 2 seed this upcoming season. 

Lunardi has Purdue grouped with No. 7 Memphis, No. 10 LSU and No. 15 Louisiana in the East Region. 

The Boilermakers are returning 91.3% of their minutes this upcoming season, which ranks second among all high-major programs in the country. So far, the team has only lost two members of last year's roster via the transfer portal. 

Assuming starting center Trevion Williams returns to the program, Purdue is expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten and the country. 

Here are the rest of the Big Ten programs included on Lunardi's most recent bracket: 

  • Indiana, No. 9 Seed 
  • Maryland, No. 3 Seed
  • Michigan State, No. 5 Seed
  • Iowa, No. 8 Seed 
  • Illinois, No. 6 Seed 
  • Michigan, No. 1 Seed 
  • Ohio State, No. 2 Seed

Related Stories 

  • CAMDEN HEIDE COMMITS TO PURDUE: Wayzata High School forward Camden Heide committed to Purdue on Tuesday. The rising senior is a four-star recruit and the 13th-ranked player at his position in the country. CLICK HERE 
  • ANDY KATZ RANKS MACKEY ARENA: College basketball expert Andy Katz recently ranked his top-5 home venues in the Big Ten for the upcoming season. At the top of the list was Purdue's Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA ALL-STARS SWEEP KENTUCKY: Caleb Furst was named the MVP of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star game on Saturday. He recorded a team-high 14 points and 17 rebounds. However, fellow Purdue commit trey Kaufman-Renn missed the second half with an injury. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

USATSI_15682919_168388303_lowres
Basketball

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Ranks Purdue Basketball a No. 2 Seed in Most Recent 2022 Bracketology

Camden Heide
Basketball

Wayzata Forward Camden Heide Commits to Purdue Basketball Program

Illinois Memorial Stadium
Football

Big Ten Daily: Kickoff Time Announced for NCAA Season Opener Between Illinois, Nebraska

David Boudia4
Other Sports

Incoming Purdue Diver Tyler Downs Qualifies for Olympics in 3-Meter, David Boudia Falls Short

Tyreke Johnson Ohio State
Football

Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State Five-Star DB Tyreke Johnson Transfers to Nebraska

MackeyArena
Basketball

Andy Katz Ranks Purdue Basketball's Mackey Arena Best Home Atmosphere in the Big Ten

Michigan State Football
Football

Big Ten Daily: Georgia 2022 Football Recruit Quavian Carter Commits to Michigan State

IndianaCalebFurstAllStarsKentucky
Basketball

Caleb First Helps Indiana All-Stars Sweep Kentucky, Trey Kaufman-Renn Injured

Braxton miller
Football

Big Ten Daily: Former OSU Players Braxton Miller, Troy Smith Attempt to Pioneer School Like IMG Academy