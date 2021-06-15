ESPN's Joe Lunardi Ranks Purdue Basketball a No. 2 Seed in Most Recent 2022 Bracketology

After an 18-10 season, which included 13-6 against league opponents and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, ESPN's NCAA Tournament expert Joe Lunardi projects Purdue to slot in as a No. 2 seed this upcoming season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracket expert Joe Lunardi released his latest predictions for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday. He included eight Big Ten Conference programs among the 64-team bracket.

Coming off earning a No. 4 seed after an 18-10 season, which included 13-6 against league opponents, Lunardi projects Purdue to slot in as a No. 2 seed this upcoming season.

Lunardi has Purdue grouped with No. 7 Memphis, No. 10 LSU and No. 15 Louisiana in the East Region.

The Boilermakers are returning 91.3% of their minutes this upcoming season, which ranks second among all high-major programs in the country. So far, the team has only lost two members of last year's roster via the transfer portal.

Assuming starting center Trevion Williams returns to the program, Purdue is expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten and the country.

Here are the rest of the Big Ten programs included on Lunardi's most recent bracket:

Indiana, No. 9 Seed

Maryland, No. 3 Seed

Michigan State, No. 5 Seed

Iowa, No. 8 Seed

Illinois, No. 6 Seed

Michigan, No. 1 Seed

Ohio State, No. 2 Seed

