Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Invited to Canada National Team Tryouts

Purdue basketball's Zach Edey, who is from Toronto, was invited by Team Canada for the chance of being selected for the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup. In his first season with the Boilermakers, he was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey was invited to attend the 2021 Canada Basketball Men’s Senior National Team Camp as well as the Men's U-19 World Cup Team training camp.

Edey, a Toronto native, will try out for both the Canadian National Team and the U-19 team. He'll compete for the chance of being selected for the Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup. If selected, he'll become the first Purdue basketball player to play in the Olympics since Terry Dischinger won gold for the United States in 1960.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.

Edey is the fourth Boilermaker invited to a U-19 National Team tryout after teammates Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were selected to be part of the Team USA training camp starting June 20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Purdue basketball has seen its players have success in the last three U-19 World Cup events. Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015, Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017 and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.

This year's U-19 World Cup is scheduled to be played from July 3-11 in Latvia.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 center for the Boilermakers, has immediate success as a freshman in 2020-21. After averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds and shooting 59.7% from the field, he was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team. Edey had the second-best percentage by a freshman in program history. He also shot 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Edey's 30 blocked shots are good for eighth on the Purdue freshman single-season list. He was one of three freshmen nationally to average eight points and four rebounds while blocking 30 shots and shooting at least 57.5% from the field.

