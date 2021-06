Purdue Recruits Land on the Final 2021 SI99 Boys Basketball Rankings

Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst highlight the Purdue basketball 2021 recruiting class. Sports Illustrated ranked both incoming Boilermakers among its final SI99 boys basketball rankings on Wednesday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sports Illustrated released its final 2021 boys basketball individual recruiting rankings on Wednesday. The SI99 was headlined by five-star Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren, who cemented himself as the nation's top prospect.

Purdue solidified its 2021 recruiting class with a pair of SI99 recruits. Trey Kaufman-Renn, a four-star forward from Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, topped the group, coming in at No. 50.

Kaufman-Renn ranked higher than 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball and Player of the Year Caleb Furst from Blackhawk Christian in Fort Wayne. Furst landed at No. 66 on the list.

Check out the full list below, which includes recruiting profiles and highlights from SI All-American.

Final 2021 SI99 Boys Basketball Rankings

