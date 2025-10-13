Purdue Atop Rankings — How Last 10 Preseason No. 1 Teams Performed in March Madness
Those who have listened to Matt Painter long enough understand his mindset entering the 2025-26 college basketball season. Yeah, it's cool to be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. It's a compliment to the program, the roster, and the staff in place. Ultimately, though, it means nothing when the season tips off in November.
On Monday, Purdue was ranked as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press' preseason poll, edging out Houston, Florida, and UConn for the top spot. It's the first time in program history the Boilermakers will enter the college basketball season atop the AP's Top 25.
Preseason accolades don't automatically translate to postseason success, though. Painter and his team understand that. And, if they didn't, there are plenty of examples from the past 10 years that validate the claim.
The last preseason No. 1 team to win a national championship was North Carolina in the 2008-09 season. That year, the Tar Heels started the year ranked in the top spot and never fell further than No. 5 in the polls.
North Carolina concluded the season with a 34-4 record and defeated Michigan State in the National Championship Game.
How have the preseason No. 1 teams performed in March Madness over the last 10 seasons. There have been some teams that have lived up to the hype, while a few others endured some disastrous seasons.
Last 10 Preseason No. 1 teams in college basketball
2024-25
- Team: Kansas Jayhawks
- Final record: 21-13
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 7 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the first round by No. 10 seed Arkansas
2023-24
- Team: Kansas Jayhawks
- Final record: 23-11
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 4 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the second round by No. 5 seed Gonzaga
2022-23
- Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
- Final record: 20-13
- NCAA Tournament seed: N/A
- NCAA Tournament result: Did not make NCAA Tournament field
2021-22
- Team: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Final record: 28-4
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 1 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in Sweet 16 by No. 4 seed Arkansas
2020-21
- Team: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Final record: 31-1
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 1 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the National Championship Game by No. 1 seed Baylor
2019-20
- Team: Michigan State Spartans
- Final record: 22-9
- NCAA Tournament seed: N/A
- NCAA Tournament result: NCAA Tournament canceled (COVID-19)
2018-19
- Team: Kansas Jayhawks
- Final record: 26-10
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 4 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the second round by No. 5 seed Auburn
2017-18
- Team: Duke Blue Devils
- Final record: 29-8
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 2 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the Elite Eight by No. 1 seed Kansas
2016-17
- Team: Duke Blue Devils
- Final record: 28-9
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 2 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the second round by No. 7 seed South Carolina
2015-16
- Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
- Final record: 33-7
- NCAA Tournament seed: No. 1 seed
- NCAA Tournament result: Defeated in the National Championship Game by No. 2 seed Villanova
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW LOYER CAN IMPROVE DEFENSIVELY: Fletcher Loyer wants to improve defensively entering his senior season. What steps does he need to accomplish that and continue to finish games for Purdue? CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN PERFECT RESPONSE TO SMITH'S ASSIST RECORD: Trey Kaufman-Renn hilariously responded to a question about his teammate and Purdue guard Braden Smith potentially breaking the all-time assist record. CLICK HERE