Purdue's Brandon Newman, Ethan Morton Help USA East Coast in Win Over San Julia All-Stars

Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton of Purdue basketball helped the USA East Coast team earn an 82-65 victory against the San Julia All-Stars on Friday in Spain. Morton was second on the team with 12 points, all in the first half.

Purdue guards Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton played in their first game with the USA East Coast roster alongside several other college basketball athletes. The team earned an 82-65 victory on Friday evening against the San Julia All-Stars. 

Newman, who saw 13 minutes of playing time, notched all 12 of his points during the first half of the contest. He was second on the team in total scoring. The Boilermakers' rising junior also recorded two rebounds and two steals. 

Morton saw 15 minutes of time on the floor, and he registered three points, four rebounds, and three assists while also coming away with one steal. 

The USA East Coast roster was led by Colorado guard KJ Simpson, who scored a team-high 13 points. He and Newman were among the four players on the team to finish the game with double-digit scoring. 

The team is scheduled to play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET following a tour of the FC Barcelona Stadium, Spotify Camp Nou, in the morning. 

2022 USA East Coast Team Barcelona Roster

  • No. 0: Benny Williams, Foward, Syracuse
  • No. 1: Jaylen Banks, Guard, Duke
  • No. 2: Ethan Morton, Guard, Purdue
  • No. 3: KJ Simpson, Guard, Colorado
  • No. 4: Cinque Stephens, Guard, NYU
  • No. 5: Brandon Newman, Guard, Purdue
  • No. 7: John Hugley IV, Forward, Pittsburgh
  • No. 9: Logan Alters, Guard, California
  • No. 11: Alyn Breed, Guard, Providence
  • No. 12: Jaden Bobbett, Guard, Middelberry College
  • No. 14: Shamir Bogues, Guard, Tarleton State
  • No. 15: Jarrett Hensley, Forward, Cincinnati
  • No. 22: JR Konieczny, Guard, Notre Dame
  • No. 33: Rafael Castro, Forward, Providence 
