Purdue Basketball Commit Omer Mayer Named Top-50 Player by Recruiting Website
Incoming Purdue recruit Omer Mayer is considered one of the top-50 players in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3. The recruiting website re-ranked the top-150 prospects of the cycle and the future Boilermaker was included as a four-star talent.
Mayer, one of the top international prospects out of Israel, committed to Purdue earlier this month. The 6-foot-4 point guard is expected to compete for significant playing time upon his arrival in West Lafayette.
On3 ranked Mayer as the No. 46 player in the 2025 class, earning a four-star rating. Playing in the U18 Israeli League this past season, Mayer averaged 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He recently scored 11 points and dished out three assists in a EuroLeague contest against Bayern.
Mayer is one of two players in the 2025 recruiting class to commit with Purdue. The other is Antione West Jr., a shooting guard out of Toledo, Ohio. He is ranked as the No. 182 prospect in the cycle, per On3's rankings.
Mayer and West will join a core group of returners at Purdue that includes Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris. Center Daniel Jacobsen is also back from injury and the Boilers added center Oscar Cluff and wing Liam Murphy via the transfer portal.
With all that's coming into West Lafayette ahead of the 2025-26 season, Purdue is among the favorites to win the 2026 national championship.
