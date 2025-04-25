Purdue Men's Basketball Headed to Bahamas For 2025-26 MTE Tournament
The Purdue men's basketball team will be trading in puffy jackets and gloves for flip-flops and sunglasses this November ... at least for a few days. The Boilermakers are headed to the Bahamas to participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge early in the 2025-26 season, per PurdueForLife.org.
Purdue will travel to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge, which is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Nov. 21. Games will be played at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.
Other participants in the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge are unknown at this time. More information will be released at a later date.
Purdue has enjoyed plenty of success in multi-team events over the last four years, having won a tournament in each of those seasons. The Boilermakers won the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament (2021-22), the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament (2022-23), the Maui Invitational (2023-24) and the Rady Children's Invitational (2024-25).
The Boilermakers are coming off a season in which they finished with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. With Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer all returning and additions of Omer Mayer, Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy, Purdue is ranked No. 1 by ESPN in the way-too-early top-25 for the 2025-26 season.
