5-Star Forward in 2026 Recruiting Class Includes Purdue in Top-15
One of the top prospects in the 2026 class is still considering a commitment to Purdue. Friday, five-star forward Anthony Thompson revealed the top-15 schools he's still considering, with the Boilermakers still in the mix.
Thompson is a 6-foot-7 forward out of Ohio who ranks as the No. 9 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. Along with Purdue, he's also considering Michigan, BYU, Indiana, North Carolina, Xavier, Ohio State, Michigan State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Kentucky, Louisville, Kansas and Texas.
Thompson is preparing to play with Indiana Elite over the summer. He's already shined this month, averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds in two games with Indiana Elite on April 12.
The talented forward brings great size and versatility to the court. He possesses the ability to score on multiple levels, can finish through contact and is able to stretch defenses with his three-point shot. Thompson has also proven to be an effective rebounder.
Currently, Purdue has just one commitment in the 2026 class: Luke Ertel, a 6-foot-1 point guard out of Mount Vernon, Ind. But with the Boilermakers losing Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and transfers Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy to eligibility after the 2025-26 season, coach Matt Painter and his staff could potentially sign a sizable class.
Obviously, Thompson would be a great addition for the Boilers.
With 15 schools still in the mix, there's probably still some time before Thompson makes a final decision. But Purdue has to feel good about still being in the mix right now.
Anthony Thompson highlights
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BOILERS HEADED TO BAHAMAS: Purdue will break out the sunglasses and flip-flops this November, as the Boilermakers travel to the Bahamas to participate in a multi-team event. CLICK HERE
WADDELL HEADS TO BELLARMINE: Former Purdue forward Brian Waddell has revealed his transfer destination. The redshirt senior spent four seasons with the Boilers before entering the portal. CLICK HERE
PURDUE 2025-26 ROSTER: Keeping track of the returning players, incoming recruits and the transfer situation for Purdue basketball for the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE
BERG COMMITS TO WICHITA STATE: Center Will Berg announced that he will be transferring to Wichita State to continue his college basketball career. He spent three seasons at Purdue. CLICK HERE