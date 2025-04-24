Former Purdue Forward Brian Waddell Announces Transfer Destination
Brian Waddell is headed to Bellarmine. The former Boilermaker announced his transfer destination via a post on social media on Thursday evening. He is one of four Purdue players who entered the transfer portal following the 2024-25 campaign.
Waddell will have one year of eligibility to use at his next destination. "Excited for the next chapter," Waddell wrote in his Instagram post.
Bellarmine competes in the A-Sun Conference.
Waddell appeared in 40 games across his four years at Purdue. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury. In his time in West Lafayette, the forward scored 43 points, grabbed 26 rebounds and dished out 14 assists.
During the 2024-25 campaign, Waddell played in nine games and averaged 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest. He was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Coming out of high school, Waddell was an under-recruited prospect who brought great promise to Purdue. But the injury as a true freshman set him a year behind and rosters loaded with talent made it difficult for the forward to carve out a consistent role.
Waddell averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Carmel High School. He was also a member of Greyhounds program that claimed a pair of Class 4A Indiana state titles in his four years.
Now, Waddell will held to Bellarmine to see if he can carve out a role for himself with the Knights.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE 2025-26 ROSTER: Keeping track of the returning players, incoming recruits and the transfer situation for Purdue basketball for the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE
BERG COMMITS TO WICHITA STATE: Center Will Berg announced that he will be transferring to Wichita State to continue his college basketball career. He spent three seasons at Purdue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PROVIDES UPDATE ON BURGESS: Purdue announced on Thursday that freshman forward Raleigh Burgess underwent successful surgery on his right leg and is expected to make a full recovery. CLICK HERE