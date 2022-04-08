Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. to go Through NBA Draft Evaluation Process, Maintain College Eligibility
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball senior guard has announced his intentions of entering the 2022 NBA Draft, but after considering all his options, he will keep the final year of his college eligibility open.
"I am beyond thankful to our coaches, my teammates and our entire Boilermaker family for their support throughout the years," Hunter wrote via social media. "The relationships we built and the experiences I've gained will last a lifetime.
"Boilermaker nation, your live and encouragement throughout my career has meant the world to me."
Hunter averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers during the 2021-22 season. His biggest contributions for the team came on the defensive end of the court, where he was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.
The 6-foot-4 senior from Indianapolis joined the program for the 2018-19 season as a freshman, and Hunter has since played in 128 games in the span of four years. He was one of three scholarship players with senior status for Purdue basketball, alongside guard Sasha Stefanovic and center Trevion Williams.
"After talking with coaches and family, I have decided to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process while keeping my college eligibility open," Hunter continued. "It has always been my dream to play at the highest level."
Hunter's return to Purdue is not out of the question after the departure of junior guard Isaiah Thompson, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Stefanovic bid farewell to the program, while Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey both declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Boilermakers are bringing in a four-man recruiting class ahead of the 2022-23 season, including in-state guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.
