Report: Kansas State Transfer Guard Nijel Pack Visiting Purdue on Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kansas State transfer guard Nijel Pack is taking a visit to Purdue on Thursday, according to Job Rothstein of CBS Sports. Pack entered the transfer portal on March 31 and is receiving interest from several programs.

A 6-foot, 180-pound guard, Pack spent two seasons with the Wildcats, averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while seeing 33.3 minutes on the court per contest.

Pack has a career field goal percentage of 44.0% from the floor, and he boasts an impressive 42.3% mark from the 3-point line.

Originally a four-star prospect out of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, he was a consensus top 150 prospect by several recruiting services before entering college.

He also received offers from Belmont, Bradley, Butler, Indiana State, IUPUI, Loyola Chicago, Miami (OH), Nevada, Southern Illinois and Toledo before committing to Kansas State.

In his first season at Kansas State, Pack started in all 24 games that he was healthy, but missed five due to injury. He averaged a team-high 12.7 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Pack added 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Pack hit on 40.5% of his shots from 3-point range during his freshman season, but the Wildcats finished with a 9-20 overall record which included a 4-14 mark in the Big 12.

As a sophomore, Pack improved his scoring output, jumping to 17.4 points per game while grabbing 3.8 rebounds and recording 2.2 assists per contest. He was 45.5% from the floor, including 43.6% from the 3-point line to lead Kansas State to a 14-17 overall record.

Alongside Purdue, Pack is also receiving interest from Tennessee, Duke, Gonzaga, Arizona, Xavier, Miami, Ohio State, North Carolina State and Marquette.

