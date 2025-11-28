Daniel Jacobsen Makes Unique Purdue History in Win Over Eastern Illinois
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen is the latest Boilermaker to leave his mark on the program's record book. The 7-foot-4 center made school history during Friday's monster performance against Eastern Illinois.
Jacobsen was a perfect eight-of-eight from the floor in a 24-point, nine-rebound, and six-block performance against the Panthers on Friday. He has now connected on each of his last 19 shot attempts from the floor, setting a new program record.
His dominance helped Purdue to a 109-62 victory over Eastern Illinois to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The previous record was 15 consecutive field goal attempts made by George Faerber in 1971. Jacobsen's streak dates back to Nov. 16 when Purdue hosted Akron at Mackey Arena.
Jacobsen went four-of-five from the floor against the Zips, missing his first shot but making the last four. He was three-of-three against Memphis and went four-of-four in the win over Texas Tech, both games played in the Baha Mar Championship.
Jacobsen finished the game against Eastern Illinois with eight shot attempts, his second-highest total for the year. He took 10 shots in the season opener against Evansville, making four.
Through Purdue's first seven games, Jacobsen is averaging 10.3 points per game and is shooting 73.7% from the floor. He is also shooting 70% from the free throw line this season.
EIU no match for Jacobsen
Jacobsen really flashed his potential on Friday against an undersized Eastern Illinois team. He played a physical brand of basketball on both ends of the floor, something coach Matt Painter was happy to see from his 7-foot-4 center.
Jacobsen was aggressive with the basketball in the post, crashed the glass hard, and was active on defense. He was able to block shots both on the interior and around the perimeter.
"Things get easy for him when he can catch lobs and move freely. But when guys are being really physical with him, he still has to be able to make those plays," Painter said. "Today, I thought he made a couple of huge, physical plays."
Jacobsen wasn't worried about putting up big numbers on Friday, he was just trying to make plays to help his team win.
"I just want to play as hard as I can and take advantage of every opportunity," Jacobsen said.
Friday's performance should serve as a major confidence booster for Jacobsen as the Boilers prepare to enter Big Ten play next week. Purdue travels to Piscataway for a matchup with Rutgers on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
