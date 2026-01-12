Purdue Basketball's KenPom, NCAA NET and AP Rankings After 15-1 Start

Through the first 16 games of the season, Purdue has one of the best records in college basketball. The Boilermakers are 15-1 and are 5-0 in Big Ten play for just the second time under coach Matt Painter. What kind of impact has that had on the KenPom, NCAA NET, and Associated Press rankings?

On Monday, Purdue found itself in the top five in each of those three ranking systems. The Boilers are No. 4 in KenPom and No. 5 in both the NCAA NET rankings and the Associated Press poll.

Last week, Purdue had a pair of eight-point wins at Mackey Arena over Washington and Penn State. The Boilermakers defeated the Huskies 81-73 on Wednesday and followed that up with a 93-85 victory over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

This week, Purdue closes out its three-game homestand with a Wednesday matchup against Iowa (6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network). Then, the Boilermakers head out to Los Angeles for a Saturday showdown with USC (6 p.m. ET, Peacock). On Tuesday, Jan. 20, Purdue then will play UCLA (10 p.m. ET, Peacock).

Obviously, there are still ample opportunities for Purdue to bolster its resumé in the coming weeks. But before we get to that, here's a look at the top 10 in the KenPom, NCAA NET, and AP rankings (as of Jan. 12).

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates a three-point shot | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

KenPom rankings

This is where Purdue ranks the highest, but actually didn't move at all from last week. The Boilermakers have consistently been ranked No. 4 in KenPom this season.

Michigan Wolverines (14-1) Arizona Wildcats (16-0) Iowa State Cyclones (16-0) Purdue Boilermakers (15-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3) Duke Blue Devils (15-1) UConn Huskies (16-1) Houston Cougars (15-1)

NCAA NET rankings

Purdue is back in the top five of the NCAA NET rankings after flipping between the No. 6 and No. 7 spots recently. The Boilers continue to benefit from a difficult non-conference schedule.

Michigan Wolverines (14-1) Arizona Wildcats (16-0) Iowa State Cyclones (16-0) Duke Blue Devils (15-1) Purdue Boilermakers (15-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0) UConn Huskies (16-1) BYU Cougars (15-1) Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3)

Associated Press rankings

Although Michigan lost to Wisconsin at home, it wasn't enough to bump the Boilers ahead of the Wolverines. Purdue remains No. 5 in this week's AP poll.

Arizona Wildcats (16-0) Iowa State Cyclones (16-0) UConn Huskies (16-1) Michigan Wolverines (14-1) Purdue Boilermakers (15-1) Duke Blue Devils (15-1) Houston Cougars (15-1) Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (16-0)

