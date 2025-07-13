Matt Painter on Tampering in College Basketball: 'Can't Become One of Those People'
Many have described the current state of college athletics as the "Wild West," with players entering the transfer portal at high rates and coaches attempting to poach student-athletes from other rosters. Like many, Purdue's basketball program has been a victim of that, according to coach Matt Painter.
During an interview with Big Ten Network recently, Painter was asked about the current landscape of college basketball and how he's been able to retain so much talent on his roster. It's not always easy, especially with other coaches trying to recruit players off his team.
"I never try to recruit somebody off of somebody else's team, but yet, we have people who try to recruit our guys," Painter told Big Ten Network. "Then they see you on the road, text you, or whatever, and act like they're friends."
Painter didn't mention any names or if any of those poachers were successful in their recruiting process. He acknowledged that it's not only happening to Purdue, but it's occurring all across the country.
While it might be tempting to return the favor, Painter said he doesn't want to stoop to that level when it comes to assembling a roster.
"I think that's the one thing that you've got to be able to do, you have to be honest with your players, but you also have to be honest with your peers," he said. "It's not just something that's happening to me or Purdue basketball, it's happening to a lot of people. You can't become one of those people, you have to set the example for your guys."
Despite the attempts to recruit players from Purdue's roster, the Boilermakers return 86% of their offensive production from last season. They're led by Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith, first-team All-BIg Ten selection Trey Kaufman-Renn and All-Big Ten honorable mention Fletcher Loyer.
