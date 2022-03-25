LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's NCAA Tournament Game With Saint Peter's in Real Time

Purdue continues its march toward the Final Four on Friday night when it takes on No. 15 Saint Peter's in the East Regional semifinals in Philadelphia. Here is our live blog right from press row at the Wells Fargo Center, where you'll get all the news and views from the game in real time, plus opinion and highlights.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Purdue is standing in the way of a great Cinderella story, and that's just fine with them. The Boilermakers have their own goals and concerns, and that's getting past Saint Peter's on Friday as they march. toward the Final Four,

Friday's East Regional semifinal is being played in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of the NBA's 76ers. It's the first NCAA Tournament game that the Boilermakers have every played in the state of Pennsylvania.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll give you all the news and views from the game in real time, right from press row. We'll throw in opinion and highlights too, when available. The most recent items are on top.

ENJOY THE GAME!

7:33 p.m. — Zach Edey has four points, but also three turnovers now after a bad pass. Jalen Murray goes to the line on the other end, and Saint Peter's pulls back ahead 19-17. Purdue ties the game on an Edey dunk off a nice pass from Eric Hunter Jr.

7:25 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and the slipper is fitting for Cinderella so far. Saint Peter's leads 14-13, pulling ahead on a three-pointer by Hassan Drame. Four turnovers for Purdue so far, which isn't good.

7:23 p.m. — Saint Peter's needs to make three-pointers to have a chance in this game. They get their first one from forward Clarence Rupert, who had made ONE all year. He has scored their first seven points.

7:20 p.m. — NCAA officials guru John Adams weighs in on tonight's crew.

7:17 p.m. — Sasha Stefanovic lines up and open three and nails it to give Purdue a 7-2 lead. That sound you heard was a huge collective sigh of relief from the collective Boilermakers fan base. He's been struggling in the postseason, so that first one was big.

7:08 p.m. — Purdue is on the board first with a Jaden Ivey jumper on their second possession. Zach Edey got a good low-post touch on the first possession, but it was tipped away from behind by Clarence Rupert.

7:05 p.m. — From Twitter: "Tom, when you say ''straight from press row, what do you mean?'' Here's the view.

7:05 p.m. — Purdue wearing the white uniforms tonight. Saint Peter's in dark blue.

6:55 p.m. — Tonight's officials are Chris Rastatter, Pat Driscoll, Brent Hampton. Presented without comment.

6:45 p.m. — For those of you watching at home, this is a beautiful building. Certainly a great atmosphere for an NCAA Tournament regional. I've seen a lot of Purdue people around town all day.

6:40 p.m. — This is rare air for a No. 15 seed. Saint Peter's is just the 10th 15-seed to ever win a game in the tournament and just the third to make it to the second weekend. The two others both lost in this round. We wrote all about the 15-seed paths earlier this week, in case you missed it. CLICK HERE

6:30 p. m. — Same starters as usual for Purdue, with Eric Hunter Jr, Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic at the guard spots, and Mason Gillis and 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey up front.

6:20 p.m. — Purdue is the first game out of the blocks on Friday night, and they get the CBS spotlight against Cinderella Saint Peter's. Here's all the information on how to watch, with plenty of great pregame information. CLICK HERE

6:15 p.m. — A nice gesture by Purdue, honoring Marine Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

