Purdue Opens as Huge Favorite in Opening Line For Sunday's Game With Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue has bounced back nicely from losses all season, and the Boilermakers get a chance to get that bad taste out of their mouths on Sunday when the hit the court again against Maryland, just three days after getting blown out at Michigan.

No. 3-ranked Purdue is a 16-point favorite over the Terrapins according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 147.5. It's the second-largest spread for the Boilers in Big Ten games this year, topped only by the 20.5-point line in the Jan. 14game against Nebraska. (Purdue won, and covered.)

After Purdue's first thee losses this season, it reeled off four-, three- and six-game winning streaks. They'd like to start another one on Sunday in a nationally televised game on CBS. Here's how to watch the game, with all the pregame details. CLICK HERE

Purdue is 21-4 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten, a half-game behind 10-3 Illinois. They have been favored in 24 of their first 25 games, and won Monday as a 6-point favorite against Illinois to move into a tie for the league lead in their last home game.

The Boilermakers are 14-11 against the spread, and are 9-6 in games in West Lafayette. In true road games, they are 3-4 against the spread.

Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 12 — Beat Indiana State 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 16 — Beat Wright State 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won)

— Beat 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 18 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 21 — Beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 5 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won) Nov. 26 — Beat Omaha 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat Florida State 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Beat Iowa 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat N.C. State 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 18 — Beat Butler 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 20 — Beat Incarnate Word 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost) Dec. 29 — Beat Nicholls 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 3 — Lost to No. 22 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 22 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 8 — Won at Penn State 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 14 — Beat Nebraska 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 17 — Won at No. 17 Illinois 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at No. 17 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 20 — Lost at Indiana 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 23 — Beat Northwestern 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won)

— Beat 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won) Jan. 27 — Won at Iowa 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 30 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Beat No. 16 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Feb. 3 — Won at Minnesota 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Won at 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Beat Michigan 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 8 — Beat Illinois 84-68 as a 6-point favorite (won)

— Beat 84-68 as a 6-point favorite (won) Feb. 10 — Lost at Michigan 82-58 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

Maryland is 11-13 overall and 3-10 in the Big Ten, and are on their second coach of the season after parting ways with Mark Turgeon in December. Danny Manning, the former Kansas star, is the interim coach.

The Terrapins are 11-13 against the spread all season, but are 9-7 under Manning. They covered in just one game during this recent four-game losing streak, losing on a late basket against Michigan State. They looked listless and uncaring while giving up 110 points to Iowa on Thursday

Here's what Maryland has done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Quinnipiac 83-69 as a 23-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 83-69 as a 23-point favorite (lost) Nov. 11 — Beat George Washington 71-64 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 71-64 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 13 — Beat Vermont 68-57 as a 10.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-57 as a 10.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 17 — Lost to George Mason 71-66 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 71-66 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 19 — Beat Hofstra 69-67 as an 12-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 69-67 as an 12-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Richmond 88-80 in the Bahamas Championship in Nassau as a 1-point underdog (won)

— Beat 88-80 in the Bahamas Championship in Nassau as a 1-point underdog (won) Nov. 27 — Lost to Louisville 63-55 in the Bahamas Championship in Nassau as a 2.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost to 63-55 in the Bahamas Championship in Nassau as a 2.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 1 — Lost to Virginia Tech 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 5 — Lost to Northwestern 67-61 as a 5.5-point favorite in Danny Manning's first game as interim coach (lost)

— Lost to 67-61 as a 5.5-point favorite in Danny Manning's first game as interim coach (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Florida 70-68 in the Hall of Fame Invitational in New York as a 5.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 70-68 in the Hall of Fame Invitational in New York as a 5.5-point underdog (won) Dec. 28 — Beat Lehigh 76-55 as a 23-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-55 as a 23-point favorite (lost) Dec. 30 —Beat Brown 81-67 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)

—Beat 81-67 as a 11.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 3 — Lost at Iowa 80-75 as a 9.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 80-75 as a 9.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 6 — Lost at Illinois 76-64 as a 13.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 76-64 as a 13.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 9 — Lost to Wisconsin 70-69 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 70-69 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 12 — Won at Northwestern 94-87 in 2-OTs as a 5.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 94-87 in 2-OTs as a 5.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 15 —Lost to Rutgers 70-59 as as 5.5-point underdog (won)

—Lost to 70-59 as as 5.5-point underdog (won) Jan, 18 — Lost at Michigan 83-64 as as 7.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 83-64 as as 7.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 21 — Beat Illinois 81-65 as a 4.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 81-65 as a 4.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 25 — Won at Rutgers 68-60 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 68-60 as a 3.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 29 — Lost to Indiana 68-55 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost to 68-55 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Feb. 1 — Lost to Michigan State 65-63 as a 3.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost to 65-63 as a 3.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 6 — Lost at Ohio State 82-67 as a 9.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 82-67 as a 9.5-point underdog (lost) Feb. 10 — Lost to Iowa 110-87 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost)

Related stories on Purdue basketball