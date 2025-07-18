Purdue Basketball Receives Academic Achievement Award
The Purdue men's basketball program is finding success on the court and in the classroom. This week, the Boilermakers earned recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for its academic achievements during the 2024-25 year.
Purdue received the NABC's Academic Excellence Award after achieving a 3.10 grade point average (GPA) for the 2024-25 academic year. The team had a 3.17 GPA during the spring semester, and 12 of the 18 players on the roster had a 3.0 GPA or higher, per PurdueSports.com.
To receive acknowledgement from the NABC, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Purdue was one of seven teams from the Big Ten to earn recognition.
Purdue finished the 2024-25 basketball season with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers also claimed another MTE title in November, winning the Rady Children's Invitational by defeating North Carolina State and Ole Miss.
In addition to the team receiving the Academic Excellence Award, four individual players were named to the NABC Honors Court: Caleb Furst, Fletcher Loyer, Sam King, and Brian Waddell. Individuals must be a junior, senior or graduate student and have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.
