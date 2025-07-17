Former Purdue Big Man Trevion Williams Lands With EuroCup Team
Former Purdue forward Trevion Williams is returning to EuroCup for the upcoming season. The forward recently agreed to a deal with Bahcesehir College Istanbul (Turkey) after spending last season in the EuroLeague.
Bahcesehir announced it had signed Williams on Thursday morning. The former Boilermaker played for ALBA Berlin and Tel Aviv Maccabi during the 2024-25 season. This will be Williams' second stop in EuroCup, previously playing for Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) in the 2023-24 campaign.
Bahcesehir College Istanbul competes in Basketbol Super Ligi and EuroCup.
Williams played in 32 EuroLeague games this past season, spending half of his time with ALBA Berlin and the other half with Tel Aviv Maccabi. He averaged 10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists with ALBA.
He then averaged 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists with Tel Aviv. He was one of the top rebounders in EuroLeague for the season.
Williams found plenty of success during his first run in EuroCup with Ulm, averaging 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in 18 contests. He concluded that season with 12 double-doubles. Now with a new team, Williams is looking to replicate that production.
That season, Williams was the EuroCup rebounding leader and received All-EuroCup first-team honors.
Prior to his career overseas, Williams was a standout at Purdue from 2018-22. In his four seasons in West Lafayette, he scored 1,410 points, grabbed 905 rebounds, and dished out 238 assists. The 6-foot-9 forward was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.
Carsen Edwards signs with new EuroLeague team
Williams isn't the only former Purdue star on the move in Europe. Carsen Edwards also recently signed a deal with Virtus Bologna after an outstanding season in Germany.
Edwards showcased his elite scoring ability this past year with Bayern Munich, averaging a league-best 20.4 points per game, as well as 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds. He connected on 54% of his field goal attempts and shot 36% from behind the three-point line. The guard also hit the 30-point mark in five games.
The 27-year-old appeared in 35 games for Bayern Munich during the 2024-25 campaign. He missed the playoffs of the easyCredit BBL because of a back injury.
Edwards received first-team All-EuroLeague at the end of the year.
Edwards starred at Purdue from 2016-19, averaging 17.8 points per game through his career. He was an All-American selection and the Jerry West Award winner in 2019 after averaging 24.8 points per contest as a junior.
