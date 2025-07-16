Start the Countdown: Return of Purdue Basketball Just 100 Days Away
Pat yourselves on the backs, Purdue fans. You've made it to a pivotal milestone on the calendar, as now you only have to wait 100 more days until the Boilermakers return to the basketball court.
Wednesday, July 16 marks the point when there are only 100 days until Purdue begins the 2025-26 college basketball season. Everything starts on Friday, Oct. 24 when the Boilermakers travel to Rupp Arena in Lexington for a showdown with Kentucky in an exhibition game.
A tipoff time and television information for the exhibition game has not been announced at this time. Ticket information will also be released at a later date.
Purdue's first game in Mackey Arena will be on Wednesday, Oct. 29 when it hosts the University of Indianapolis. The regular season opener is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4 against Evansville at Mackey Arena.
The 2025-26 Purdue basketball season is one of major anticipation. The Boilermakers return seniors Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer, as well as sophomores Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox, and Raleigh Burgess. Daniel Jacobsen is also back from injury.
Additionally, Purdue has added some critical pieces to its roster for the upcoming season. The Boilermakers added 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff and 6-foot-7 wing Liam Murphy via the transfer portal. There are also two members of the 2025 recruiting class on the roster, guards Omer Mayer and Antione West Jr.
With the returning talent and new additions, Purdue is considered by many to be the No. 1 team in college basketball entering the 2025-26 season. The Boilers are already the favorites to win the Big Ten title and compete for a national championship.
You can certainly understand why there's so much hype and anticipation for the upcoming season in West Lafayette.
You're almost there, Purdue fans. Just 100 more days until you get to see your favorite team back in action, hoping to reach its second Final Four in the past three seasons.
Purdue basketball 2025-26 early season schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (exhibition game)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. University of Indianapolis (exhibition game)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville (regular season opener)
*Tipoff times will be announced at a later date
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EDEY STOPS BY PRACTICE: Purdue legend Zach Edey made an appearance at a Purdue basketball practice this week. The two-time National Player of the Year recently underwent ankle surgery. CLICK HERE
MAYER'S PERFORMANCE VS ROMANIA: Israel guard Omer Mayer made a big impact in a short amount of time in Wednesday's Round of 16 game against Romania, helping lead his team to a 119-68 win. CLICK HERE
PURDUE EXTENDS OFFER TO BRANHAM: Chase Branham, a four-star point guard and one of the top 50 players in the 2027 recruiting class, received an offer from Purdue this week. CLICK HERE
CLUFF ARRIVES AT PURDUE: After getting things settled overseas, Purdue transfer big man Oscar Cluff has now arrived in West Lafayette. He went through practice with the team on Tuesday. CLICK HERE