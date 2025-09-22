Purdue Basketball Releases Fan Day Information — What to Know
Mark your calendars, Purdue fans. Information has been released for Purdue men's and women's basketball's Fan Day. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, at Mackey Arena.
Fan Day will be the public's first opportunity to see the 2025-26 men's and women's basketball teams. Doors to Mackey Arena will open at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to watch both the Purdue men's and women's basketball teams practice. In between the two practices, players will be available to sign autographs.
Here's everything you need to know about the Fan Day event in October, per PurdueSports.com.
Purdue basketball Fan Day information
Fan Day schedule
Below is the schedule of events for Purdue basketball's Fan Day (all times are ET).
- 9:30-10 a.m. ET: Doors open
- 10-11:30 a.m. ET: Women's basketball practice/scrimmage
- 11:45-12:45 p.m. ET: Autograph session with men's and women's teams
- 1-2:30 p.m. ET: men's basketball practice/scrimmage
No autographs for outside items
Purdue will provide autograph cards to those individuals hoping for signatures from players. It's the only item players will sign throughout the day, according to a release from PurdueSports.com. Outside items are not permitted and will not be autographed.
Football watch party?
The Purdue basketball Fan Day is scheduled the same day that the Boilermakers travel to Evanston to play Northwestern on the gridiron. If the basketball teams' Fan Day overlaps with the football game, the video boards inside Mackey Arena will air the Purdue-Northwestern game for fans to watch.
Parking
Although the football team will be out of town, parking may still be tricky for Fan Day. Per the release, the Purdue 5K and mini-marathon will also be taking place that morning. As a result, parking around Mackey Arena could be limited. There should still be plenty of parking available around West Lafayette.
Start of the regular season
While this doesn't pertain to Fan Day specifically, both the men's and women's basketball teams will start their 2025-26 regular seasons a few weeks after the event on Oct. 18.
Purdue women's basketball will open the season on Monday, Nov. 3 by hosting Fairleigh Dickinson. The men's team then will begin regular-season play the following night, playing Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
