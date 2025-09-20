Purdue Target Ralph Scott Trims List to 4 Schools, Scraps Visit to Premier Program
And then there were four. On Friday, Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that four-star forward and top-50 prospect Ralph Scott has narrowed down his list of schools and is still strongly considering Purdue as a final destination. He also canceled an upcoming official visit to Syracuse.
Scott, a 6-foot-7 forward who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is considering four schools for his commitment. Along with Purdue, he's also kept Houston, Tennessee, and Texas A&M in the mix.
Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff have moved quickly on Scott. He received a scholarship offer from the program on Sept. 10 and took an official visit to West Lafayette on Sept. 17. Scott must have been impressed with what the Boilermakers had to offer, as the program made his list of finalists.
Scott's official visit to Syracuse was set for Oct. 17, but that's no longer on the docket. Could that mean a decision is coming sooner than expected?
247Sports lists Scott as the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, earning him a four-star rating. He's also considered the No. 17 small forward of the cycle.
Purdue currently has two players committed to its 2026 recruiting class: four-star point guard Luke Ertel and four-star shooting guard Jacob Webber.
What Ralph Scott brings to Purdue
Scott is an effective scorer and is capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the floor. He's excellent in transition and has a great spot-up jump shot. Because of his length, he's difficult to defend, especially around the perimeter.
The 6-foot-7 forward can get the rim off the dribble and score while attacking the basket, though it may not be the strongest part of his game right now. He's also a willing passer and can draw defenders in close with the drive before kicking it out to an open teammate.
Scott is a solid defensive player and understands how to use his length to alter shots and disrupt passing lanes.
