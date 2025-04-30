NBA Boilers: Winning Remains Zach Edey's Top Priority With Memphis Grizzlies
When Zach Edey was at Purdue, he was showered with individual accolades, awards and honors throughout the final two years of his college career. But those weren't the achievements that drove him to be successful. In West Lafayette, he wanted to win. His mindset hasn't changed in the NBA.
For some players, role definition is one of the top priorities. That's not the case for Edey, who is just working to find ways to help the Memphis Grizzlies win after a disappointing four-game sweep in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
"Whatever role wins the most games. It doesn't really matter," Edey said during his exit interview when asked what role he wants next season. "In college, winning games meant scoring a lot of points and grabbing a lot of rebounds ... So, I just try to find the role that helps the team the most, whether that's scoring, rebounding, screening. Anything I can do is what I want to be next year."
Edey concluded his rookie campaign in Memphis averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He really took off in the final 15 games of the year — nine regular season, two NBA Play-In Tournament and four playoff games.
In that stretch, the 7-foot-4 center averaged 9.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. Yes, the Grizzlies moved on from coach Taylor Jenkins and put Tuomas Iisalo in charge, but Edey also said he changed his focus.
"I think here, especially during this last month where I really kind of picked up steam, I haven't focused on scoring too much," Edey said. "I set good screens to help (Desmond Bane) get shots, set screens to get Ja (Morant) downhill, create space, roll to the rim, be a presence. You know, do a lot of things that don't necessarily show up in the box score, but if you watch the games and you play with me, you kind of feel those things and feel the impact that I have on the court."
To be a complete player in the NBA, the work never stops. Edey understands that, if he wants to help the Grizzlies win at a higher level next year and beyond, he has to show improvement in every area of his game.
It's a commitment he's prepared to make this offseason.
"I have to work on a lot of things this offseason: My lateral quickness, my explosiveness, my athleticism in guarding the perimeter," Edey said. "I promise you I'll put my head down and work hard."
