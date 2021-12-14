Sasha Stefanovic Talks Loss to Rutgers, OT Win Over N.C. State on Sasha Live! Podcast Wednesday

It's time for Episode 7 of the Sasha Live! Podcast, with the show being broadcast live on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette. Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will break down the entire week, which includes the Boilers' first loss of the season at Rutgers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Episode 7 of the Sasha Live! Podcast should be very interesting on Wednesday night because, for the first time all year, we have a loss on the Purdue schedule to talk about with Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic.

The podcast is live at Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette and begins at 7 p.m. ET. Fans are welcome to attend in person and get pictures and autographs after the show. It can also be watched live online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. (Links below)

Purdue earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press top-25 poll last Monday, but in their first game a a top-ranked team, the Boilermakers lost to Rutgers on the road on a last-second half-court shot by Ron Harper Jr.

The Boilers finished the week with a thrilling overtime victory over N.C. State on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. We'll break down both games on the 30-minute show, the last one of 2021 as we take a little break for the Christmas holidays with the students gone from campus.

