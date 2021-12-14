Sasha Stefanovic Talks Loss to Rutgers, OT Win Over N.C. State on Sasha Live! Podcast Wednesday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Episode 7 of the Sasha Live! Podcast should be very interesting on Wednesday night because, for the first time all year, we have a loss on the Purdue schedule to talk about with Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic.
The podcast is live at Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette and begins at 7 p.m. ET. Fans are welcome to attend in person and get pictures and autographs after the show. It can also be watched live online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. (Links below)
Purdue earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press top-25 poll last Monday, but in their first game a a top-ranked team, the Boilermakers lost to Rutgers on the road on a last-second half-court shot by Ron Harper Jr.
The Boilers finished the week with a thrilling overtime victory over N.C. State on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. We'll break down both games on the 30-minute show, the last one of 2021 as we take a little break for the Christmas holidays with the students gone from campus.
Sasha Live! on Facebook
- On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE
Read More
Sasha Live! on Twitter
- On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on YouTube
- On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE
Watch last week's Sasha Live! show
On Episode 6 of the Sasha Live! Podcast, we discussed Purdue's first-ever No. 1 national ranking and what it was like around the program on Monday when the news came out. Even coach Matt Painter thought it was ''a pretty cool honor.'' Here's the entire show.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- PURDUE RALLIES PAST NC STATE IN OVERTIME: Senior forward Trevion Williams scored 22 points and registered 12 rebounds and a career-high nine assists as Purdue came back from down 13 points in the second half against North Carolina State. The Boilermakers found their first lead of the contest in overtime and avoided losing two straight games. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE, NC STATE LIVE BLOG: No. 1 Purdue continued its road trip with a matchup against North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers were looking for a win after dropping its first game of the year. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Sure it was great to be ranked No. 1, but losing right away, however sad, really isn't a huge deal. So don't make too much of it, because it's the Big Ten and road losses are going to happen. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE FALLS TO RUTGERS ON THE ROAD: Ron Harper Jr. hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 70-68 win over Purdue, the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season. Senior forward Trevion Williams led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. CLICK HERE
- WHAT PURDUE COACH MATT PAINTER SAID: No. 1 Purdue basketball was defeated 70-68 on the road against Rutgers. Here's what Matt Painter said after the game. CLICK HERE
- WHAT RUTGERS COACH STEVE PIKIELL SAID: Rutgers senior Ron Harper Jr. recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds, capped off by a buzzer-beater from just inside half court to stun the No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball program in a 70-68 victory. Here's what coach Steve Pikiell said after the game. CLICK HERE