Sasha Stefanovic Talks About His Big Opening Night on Wednesday Night's Podcast
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue opened its men's basketball season with an impressive win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night, and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic led the way with 23 points.
He had a great shooting night from the field, making 6-of-8 shots, 5-of-6 from three-point range and he converted 6-of-7 free throws.
Stefanovic will talk all about the season opener on Wednesday night during Episode No. 2 of the Sasha Live! podcast, live from Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette.
Fans are encouraged to come down and watch the podcast. Tonight we're giving away a Sasha Special at Mad Mushroom, with is a medium cheese pizza, a medium premium pizza and medium cheesesticks.
To get a better chance at winning, making sure you like our Facebook page at Sports Illustrated Purdue, post about coming to the podcast and share photos at the restaurant. We'll be watching.
The Sasha Live! podcast can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch the show:
Sasha Live! on Facebook
- On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on Twitter
- On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on YouTube
- On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE
