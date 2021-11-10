Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Sasha Stefanovic Talks About His Big Opening Night on Wednesday Night's Podcast
    Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic started off the 2021-22 season with a bang on Tuesday night, scoring 23 points in the Boilermakers' season-opening win over Bellarmine. He'll talk all about it Wednesday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza during the second episode of the Sasha Live! podcast. Fans are welcome.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue opened its men's basketball season with an impressive win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night, and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic led the way with 23 points.

    He had a great shooting night from the field, making 6-of-8 shots, 5-of-6 from three-point range and he converted 6-of-7 free throws.

    Stefanovic will talk all about the season opener on Wednesday night during Episode No. 2 of the Sasha Live! podcast, live from Mad Mushroom Pizza at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette.

    Fans are encouraged to come down and watch the podcast. Tonight we're giving away a Sasha Special at Mad Mushroom, with is a medium cheese pizza, a medium premium pizza and medium cheesesticks.

    To get a better chance at winning, making sure you like our Facebook page at Sports Illustrated Purdue, post about coming to the podcast and share photos at the restaurant. We'll be watching. 

    The Sasha Live! podcast can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch the show:

