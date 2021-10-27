Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to Preseason 2021-22 All-Big Ten Team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams were among 11 players selected to the 2021-22 preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Wednesday. Ivey was a unanimous selection.

Alongside Ivey, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis were also unanimous selections.

Below is the 2021-22 All-Big Ten team, including the winner of the preseason Player of the Year:

2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS

Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN

Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE

JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

2021-22 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

