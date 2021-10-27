    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to Preseason 2021-22 All-Big Ten Team

    Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to Preseason 2021-22 All-Big Ten Team

    Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams were listed among 11 players selected to the 2021-22 preseason All-Big Ten team. Ivey was one of five unanimous selections.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams were among 11 players selected to the 2021-22 preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Wednesday. Ivey was a unanimous selection. 

    Alongside Ivey, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis were also unanimous selections. 

    Below is the 2021-22 All-Big Ten team, including the winner of the preseason Player of the Year: 

    2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Team 

    • KOFI COCKBURN, JR., C, ILLINOIS
    • Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois
    • TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA
    • Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa
    • Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland
    • HUNTER DICKINSON, SO., C, MICHIGAN
    • Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan
    • E.J. LIDDELL, JR., F, OHIO STATE
    • JADEN IVEY, SO., G, PURDUE
    • Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue
    • Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers

    Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

    2021-22 Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

    • Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois
    • PURDUE 2021-22 TIPOFF TIMES ANNOUNCED: The Big Ten Conference released several tipoff times and television designations ahead of Purdue's 2021-22 basketball season. Here is the complete Purdue Boilermakers basketball schedule. CLICK HERE
    • ZACH EDEY NAMED TO KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR WATCH LIST: Boilermaker center Zach Edey was listed among 20 centers for the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list. CLICK HERE 
    • JADEN IVEY NAMED TO JERRY WEST AWARD WATCH LIST: Boilermaker guard Jaden Ivey was listed among 20 shooting guards for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year. Former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards was the 2018 recipient of the award. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE BASKETBALL RANKED NO. 7 IN AP POLL: Purdue basketball is ranked among the top-10 programs in the nation in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll for the second time during Matt Painters tenure. The Boilermakers will enter the season at No. 7, which ranks second among conference programs. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE EXCITED FOR FANS ACROSS THE BIG TEN: Purdue will play 20 games against Big Ten opponents during the 2021-22 college basketball season. The team is excited to hear fans back inside Mackey Arena and other venues across the conference. CLICK HERE
    • MICAH SHREWSBERRY LOOKS FORWARD TO MATCHUP WITH PURDUE: Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was back home in Indianapolis on Friday during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The former Purdue associate head coach will lead the Nittany Lions against the Boilermakers on Jan. 8. CLICK HERE
    • WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID DURING BIG TEN BASKETBALL MEDIA DAYS: Purdue coach Matt Painter answered questions during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's everything he had to say before one-on-one interviews. CLICK HERE
    • SACRIFICES WILL HAVE TO BE MADE FOR PURDUE'S SUCCESS: Purdue basketball's 2020-21 season ended abruptly in a first-round loss to North Texas in the NCAA Tournament. The program returns several of its players from a year ago, and coach Matt Painter will have to manage a talented roster throughout the season. CLICK HERE

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Ivey and Williams
    Basketball

    Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to Preseason 2021-22 All-Big Ten Team

    just now
    Rahmir Johnson
    Football

    Nebraska Running Back Rahmir Johnson Returns to Practice, set to Play Against Purdue

    21 minutes ago
    Greg Goff
    Baseball

    Purdue Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

    3 hours ago
    Jeff Brohm before Wisconsin
    Football

    VIDEO: Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Upcoming Matchup With Nebraska

    Oct 25, 2021
    Purdue Football s Nebraska
    Football

    POINT SPREADS: Purdue Football an Underdog on the Road Against Nebraska in Week 9

    Oct 25, 2021
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    Oct 24, 2021
    Purdue sack vs Wisconsin
    Football

    No. 25 Purdue Football Doomed by Turnovers in 30-13 Loss to Wisconsin

    Oct 23, 2021
    Purdue defense vs Iowa
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Wisconsin Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Oct 23, 2021
    David Bell vs Wisconsin
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With Wisconsin on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

    Oct 23, 2021