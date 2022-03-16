Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named First-Team All-American By NABC

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is the third first-team All-American selection under coach Matt Painter and just the second underclassman to earn the recognition for the program in the last 92 years.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was voted a first-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Wednesday.

Ivey is the third first-team All-American selection under head coach Matt Painter, joining for Boilermakers JaJuan Johnson and Caleb Swanigan. He is also just the second underclassman to be named first-team All-American for the program in the last 92 years.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard was also tabbed a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Boilermakers, leading them to a 27-7 overall record. He's also added 31 steals and 19 blocked shots. He is one of just two players nationally with 575 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 15 blocked shots, alongside Duke’s Paolo Banchero.

He was also named a finalist for the Jerry West Award and named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in Indianapolis.

Purdue is scheduled to tip off against Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

THREE PURDUE PLAYERS NAMED TO ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS: Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District teams. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District teams. IVEY NAMED AP SECOND-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season for Purdue. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season for Purdue. 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YALE: No. 14 seed Yale finished the season with a 19-11 record and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 66-64 win over Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament title game. CLICK HERE

No. 14 seed Yale finished the season with a 19-11 record and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 66-64 win over Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament title game. PURDUE RANKED NO. 10 IN FINAL AP POLL: Purdue basketball earned two victories in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Iowa in the championship game. The team sits at 27-7 on the season and comes in at No. 10 in the final AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball earned two victories in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Iowa in the championship game. The team sits at 27-7 on the season and comes in at No. 10 in the final AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. TV, TIPOFF TIME FOR PURDUE VS. YALE: No. 3 Purdue will play No. 14 Yale beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup will be aired live on TBS. CLICK HERE

No. 3 Purdue will play No. 14 Yale beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup will be aired live on TBS. PURDUE TO PLAY YALE IN EAST REGION ON FRIDAY: Purdue is heading to Milwaukee for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are the No. 3 seed in the East Regional and will play No. 14 seed Yale, the Ivy League champions, on Friday in the first round. CLICK HERE

Purdue is heading to Milwaukee for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are the No. 3 seed in the East Regional and will play No. 14 seed Yale, the Ivy League champions, on Friday in the first round. FULL NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Here are all the pairings for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!