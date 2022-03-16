Three Purdue Basketball Players Named to NABC All-District Teams

Purdue basketball's Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District teams.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced three Purdue basketball players were named to the All-District 7 first and second teams.

The Boilermakers were the only team in the district to be represented by multiple players. Jaden Ivey was named first-team All-District, while Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were both named to the second team.

Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game heading into the NCAA Tournament. He also because the program's eighth underclassman since 1950 to be named first-team All-Big Ten.

The sophomore guard needs just 25 points and one blocked shot to become the eighth underclassman in the nation with 600 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists 30 steals and 20 blocked shots in a season since 1992-93.

Edey, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, enters the NCAA Tournament averaging 14.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in just 19.2 minutes per contest.

The sophomore center was one of five Big Ten players to reach those marks in conference play.

Williams, who was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and the conference's Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging 11.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in just 19.8 minutes per game. He is also shooting 54.3% from the field.

NABC All-District Teams (District 7)

First Team

Kofi Cockburn – Illinois

Johnny Davis – Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey – Purdue

E.J. Liddell – Ohio State

Keegan Murray – Iowa

Second Team

Hunter Dickinson – Michigan

Zach Edey – Purdue

Ron Harper Jr. – Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana

Trevion Williams – Purdue

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

IVEY NAMED AP SECOND-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season for Purdue. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season for Purdue. 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YALE: No. 14 seed Yale finished the season with a 19-11 record and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 66-64 win over Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament title game. CLICK HERE

No. 14 seed Yale finished the season with a 19-11 record and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 66-64 win over Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament title game. PURDUE RANKED NO. 10 IN FINAL AP POLL: Purdue basketball earned two victories in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Iowa in the championship game. The team sits at 27-7 on the season and comes in at No. 10 in the final AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball earned two victories in the Big Ten Tournament before falling to Iowa in the championship game. The team sits at 27-7 on the season and comes in at No. 10 in the final AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. TV, TIPOFF TIME FOR PURDUE VS. YALE: No. 3 Purdue will play No. 14 Yale beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup will be aired live on TBS. CLICK HERE

No. 3 Purdue will play No. 14 Yale beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup will be aired live on TBS. PURDUE TO PLAY YALE IN EAST REGION ON FRIDAY: Purdue is heading to Milwaukee for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are the No. 3 seed in the East Regional and will play No. 14 seed Yale, the Ivy League champions, on Friday in the first round. CLICK HERE

Purdue is heading to Milwaukee for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are the No. 3 seed in the East Regional and will play No. 14 seed Yale, the Ivy League champions, on Friday in the first round. FULL NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE: Here are all the pairings for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!