Breaking Tackles, Physical Play an Expectation for Purdue WR Arhmad Branch
Arhmad Branch did not take long to make a big splash in Purdue's home opener against Ball State on Saturday. Just 40 seconds into the contest, Browne hit Branch for a 49-yard touchdown pass, with the wide receiver breaking several tackles on his way to the end zone for an early score.
That reception wasn't just Branch's first touchdown catch at Purdue; it was his first reception. And after hauling in the pass from Browne, he refused to be dragged to the turf until he reached pay dirt.
Some may have been surprised by that play from the redshirt sophomore, but Branch knew that a moment like that was coming his way.
"I definitely knew this day was going to come. I've been grinding from Day 1, from when I first started playing," Branch said after Purdue's 31-0 win. "I'm used to it. Y'all are going to be used to it very soon. Breaking tackles, that's what they tell us to do. If you can't break a tackle, you're sitting on the sideline. I don't want to do that."
Branch finished Saturday's contest with a team-best 101 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches. It was an impressive outing for a player who had previously touched the ball just one time in his previous two years in West Lafayette — a three-yard touchdown in Purdue's overtime loss to Illinois in 2024.
Branch is a confident player, one who believes in himself. But he also gave plenty of credit to the Purdue coaching staff for the faith they've put in him since their arrival in December.
"Breaking tackles is what I need to do, it's what the team likes to see," Branch said. "The coaches believe in everybody, and when coaches believe in you, you feel like you can do anything."
Saturday's outing was just the beginning for Branch, who believes he can be a playmaker for the Boilermakers. He's already off to an incredible start.
Related stories on Purdue football
BROWNE SHOUTS OUT PURDUE FANS: Nearly 54.000 fans packed Ross-Ade Stadium for Saturday's opener between Purdue and Ball State. Quarterback Ryan Browne gave a major shoutout to Boiler Nation. CLICK HERE
JACKSON FEATURED ON SPORTSCENTER: Purdue wide receiver Michael Jackson III paid a tribute to pop icon Michael Jackson with a unique touchdown dance celebration Saturday against Ball State. CLICK HERE
BOBINSKI PRESENTS ODOM WITH GAME BALL: Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski presented coach Barry Odom with the game ball after getting his first win as the leader at Purdue. CLICK HERE