3 Things I Want to See From Purdue on Friday Night Against Cinderella Saint Peter's

Purdue has a golden opportunity to make an NCAA Tournament run this weekend in Philadelphia, and it starts with a Friday night regional semifinal game against No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, the Cinderella story of this event so far. Here are three things I want to see from Purdue so it can find its way to the Elite Eight on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The path is clear, and the heads are clear, too. A trip to the Final Four — the first one in 42 years, is there for the taking for Purdue this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

Gone are the top two seeds in the region, Baylor and Kentucky. Also gone are the first-round jitters, with the Boilermakers dispatching Yale and Texas last weekend in Milwaukee. So now it on to Philly for the Sweet 16, starting with Friday night's game against Saint Peter's, the No. 15 seed Cinderella story of this year's NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 7:09 p.m. ET, the first of four games on Friday night. (Here's how to watch, CLICK HERE) Purdue is a heavy favorite and should cruise, but they also call this March Madness for a reason. There's still work to be done at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

Here are three things I want to see from the Boilers:

1. Dominate inside with Edey, Williams

Purdue throws the ball inside more than anyone in the NCAA Tournament, and that's not going to change on Friday night because Saint Peter's doesn't have any answer for big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams inside. Much like they did against Texas, Purdue needs to continue to force the issue and get easy points inside.

Saint Peter's will rotate a bunch of 6-foot-7 and 6-8 guys against the twin towers, and even though they are athletic and agitating defenders, size does indeed matter. Edey and Williams combined for 26.4 points and 15.4 rebounds, and they're sure to surpass those totals on Friday night.

Edey needs to make his free throws, because he is going to get fouled a lot. He was a 71.4 percent shooter as a freshman, but was just 65.1 this year. He's been good with his decision-making, committing just six turnovers in the past seven games.

Turnovers will be key for Williams, too. He's had two or more turnovers in 10 straight games, and he's averaging 2.9 a game since mid-February. Every possession matters the second week of the tournament, and he needs to play a clean game.

Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-foot-4 center, has a huge advantage against Saint Peter's on Friday night and the Boilermakers need to take advantage of the mismatch. (USA TODAY Sports.)

2. Get Sasha Stefanovic rolling again

Purdue sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic has been very quiet in the postseason, and this is the perfect game to get him rolling again because he is going to get some open looks.

He's shot just 2-for-12 in the NCAA Tournament so far, all on threes, a low 16.7 percent. In the Big Ten Tournament, he was just 3-for-16 from the field and 3-for-14 from three. That's 5-for-26 total and, as we know, that's not Sasha Stefanovic, who hit 40.3 percent from three during the regular season.

Saint Peter's will double the bigs often and then scramble back to shooters, so Sasha can be a big factor. It'd be great to see him knock down three or four threes – or more — because Purdue certainly needs him at his best going forward.

Here's an interesting stat to keep an eye on. Saint Peter's ranks No. 16 in the country in three-point defense. Opponents have shot just 29.4 percent against them this year. The Big Ten leader in that category this year was Michigan State, whose 31.6 percent average ranked No. 73 in the country.

Purdue senior Sasha Stefanovic shot 40.3 percent from three during the regular season, but he's struggled from deep so far in the postseason. This could be his breakout game. (USA TODAY Sports.)

3. Play like champions from the first tip

Cinderella stories are a wonderful thing, and that's what has made March Madness what it is all these years. It's obvious that everyone around the country will be rooting for Saint Peter's, to see this miracle run continue.

Purdue can't get caught up in that. They need to lock in from the first possession and take control from this game early. Don't let the Peacocks, shall we say, start strutting their feathers. Don't let them feel like they can knock off another high seed like they did with No. 2 Kentucky and, to a lesser degree No. 7 but 31-win Murray State.

There is no question that Purdue is the better team here. They are a No. 3 seed for a reason, much like the Peacocks are a No. 15 seed. The Boilers have been here before, four times in the past five years, and Saint Peter's. No one from their league, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, has been this far either.

Purdue should roll, so prove it right from the start. And when you get up 10, get it to 20 and not let it slip back. Play with swagger, which they often do, and don't let the Peacocks go on any long runs. We know all of Purdue's dismal NCAA Tournament history — 16 losses to lower seeds in history, the worst of any Big Ten team — but this team is different. Just go slam the door.

Do all that, and the Boilers will be off to their second Elite Eight in four years.

Related stories on Purdue basketball