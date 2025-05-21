Purdue Basketball: Welcome Back, Senior Guard Fletcher Loyer
Throughout the offseason, Purdue Boilermakers on SI will highlight members of the 2025-26 Purdue men's basketball roster as part of a "Welcome Back/Welcome Aboard" series. This series will focus on recaps from the 2024-25 campaign and look ahead to the upcoming season.
First on the list is one of the best three-point shooters in Purdue's history, senior guard Fletcher Loyer.
Fletcher Loyer's 2024-25 season
Loyer seemed to emphasize his strength during the offseason, making him a bigger threat to finish through contact at the rim while still possessing the ability to knock down three-point shots at a high clip. The result was the best statistical season of his three-year career at Purdue.
With the departures of Lance Jones, Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, and Ethan Morton from the 2023-24 squad, Loyer was pushed into a leadership role for the Boilermakers as a third-year starter. Although Purdue dealt with some communication issues early in the season, he ultimately embraced that role, helping freshmen guards CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris along the way.
Loyer scored 10 points or more in 29 of Purdue's 36 games last year, including a season-high of 24 points in the Boilers' road win over Minnesota in January. The junior guard also provided a major spark early in the Sweet 16 showdown against Houston, scoring 16 points.
Although he improved different elements of his game, Loyer was still most lethal behind the three-point line. He knocked down 75 triples for Purdue, connecting at a 44.4% clip. At times, he was aggressive off the bounce, using his increased strength to finish at the basket.
The junior guard ended his junior season averaging a career-best 13.8 points per game and received All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for a second consecutive year.
A 1,000-point scorer and Top 15 3-point shooter
On a cold January night in Piscataway, Loyer secured his place in Purdue basketball history, joining the 1,000-point club. He scored 13 points in a 68-50 road victory over Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena to reach the impressive milestone.
Loyer is a lethal threat from behind the three-point line because of his high efficiency. Connecting at a 44.4% rate for the year, Loyer ranked 11th nationally and led the Big Ten in three-point percentage. He knocked down multiple triples in 22 of Purdue's 36 games a year ago.
A pet peeve of mine is hearing the argument "Loyer needs to shoot more." Yes, in a perfect basketball world, he would probably hoist up at least 10 shots per game. On those nights when his shot total is low, there's a reason.
If Purdue's offense is carving up opponents with the short roll between Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, Painter will stick with it. That may result in limited kickout opportunities for Loyer to catch-and-shoot, especially if Kaufman-Renn is feasting in the paint.
Other times, defenses eliminate open looks for the sharp-shooting guard. Opponents will run him off the three-point line, face-guard, or switch to deny Loyer the ball.
Purdue wants Loyer to get good, clean looks at the basket. Painter has given him the green light since his freshman season. Some nights, he may not get many opportunities. It's crucial to make the most of those chances when they come.
Loyer Grows as a Leader
Even for a three-year starter, taking on a leadership role isn't always easy. Loyer was able to have open and honest conversations with coach Matt Painter to help him grow.
"It gives me confidence, especially to talk to the other guys," Loyer said in February. "When you're asked to be a leader and you're asked to help your team win games, trust goes a long way. I've got to trust them, they have to trust me."
Loyer said discussions with Painter aren't just related to his role on the team. It's about everything that goes into winning.
"They're about everything — our team, other teams, what we need to do," Loyer said. "Ultimately, it's what can we do to win the game? I think that's what's been so good about playing for him: he's a guy you can talk to. He's not a dictator, he's a guy who will listen to you and adjust.
"Ultimately, who you go out there every night and you play to win, he's going to put trust into you."
Looking ahead to 2025-26
Not much different than Smith or Kaufman-Renn, Loyer's role is already defined heading into his senior season. He'll continue to be Purdue's sniper from long range, responsible for knocking down spot-up triples and connecting on catch-and-shoot opportunities when coming off screens.
Loyer has also become really effective at getting to the rim, especially when he's coming off a screen and has momentum. He can always improve on finishing through contact, though I believe he's gotten tremendously stronger during his time within the program.
Loyer has gotten better defensively, but there's still room for improvement on that end. With Daniel Jacobsen and Oscar Cluff providing some resistance at the rim, Loyer might be able gamble a little more without the risk of surrendering an easy bucket.
The bottom line, though, is we already know Loyer's best attributes and the role he'll play for Purdue in his senior season. Painter summed it up best in an interview with Andy Katz on The Sideline.
"Just get better at what (you) do," Painter said. "I think a lot of times people look at things and say 'They have to add something.' That's not always the case ... just keep working and get better at the things (you) do."
Fletcher Loyer 2024-25 stats & highlights
Stats
- 13.8 points per game
- 2.1 rebounds per game
- 1.8 assists per game
- 46.5% FG
- 44.4% 3-pt FG
- 84.8% FT
Highlights
