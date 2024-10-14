Purdue Begins 2024-25 College Basketball Season Ranked No. 14 in AP Poll
Purdue will start the 2024-25 college basketball season ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press poll. The preseason top-25 was released on Monday.
Even after losing Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, Lance Jones and others, there are a lot of expectations surrounding the Boilermakers. Matt Painter's team was predicted to win the Big Ten for a third consecutive year and there's hope of another deep NCAA Tournament run.
Last year, Purdue finished the year with a 34-5 record, which included a second straight Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the National Championship Game, the program's first appearance since 1969.
Purdue junior guard Braden Smith was also selected as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year. He's coming off a year in which he averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Smith was the only unanimous All-Big Ten selection by the media.
The Boilers also return sharp-shooting guard Fletcher Loyer and starting post player Trey Kaufman-Renn from last year's lineup. Plus, Painter returns Caleb Furst, Myles Colvin and Cam Heide, all bringing experience to the roster.
Pair that returning production with a top-20 recruiting class, and you understand why there are still lofty expectations in West Lafayette.
Here's a look at the complete AP top-25 for the 2024-25 college basketball season.
AP Preseason Top 25
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- UConn Huskies
- Houston Cougars
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Duke Blue Devils
- Baylor Bears
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Arizona Wildcats
- Auburn Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Creighton Bluejays
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Texas Longhorns
- Cincinnati Bearcats
- Florida Gators
- UCLA Bruins
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Others receiving votes: Illinois 92, St. John's 91, Xavier 73, Texas Tech 58, Wake Forest 37, Kansas St 30, Michigan St. 29, Ohio St. 29, Michigan 19, BYU 14, Oregon 12, McNeese St. 11, Miami 11, Boise St. 9, Saint Louis 9, Clemson 9, Providence 9, Mississippi St. 6, VCU 6, Wisconsin 5, Saint Mary's 5, Louisville 4, UAB 4, Ark Little Rock 3, Grand Canyon 3, Arizona St 2, San Diego St. 2, Princeton 2, High Point 1, Maryland 1.
