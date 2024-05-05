Purdue, Arizona Cancel Basketball Game Scheduled for 2024-25 Season
Purdue and Arizona have called off their nonconference game, scheduled for the 2024-25 season in Las Vegas. The two teams played last year at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The meeting in Las Vegas was going to be the "return game" for Arizona, which made the trip to Indianapolis last December. The Boilermakers defeated the Wildcats 92-84.
Big Ten Network's Andy Katz reported the news. He said Arizona has "scheduling issues to work out." There is hope that the two schools can work out a future scheduling plan.
Purdue leads the all-time series 8-5 vs. Arizona. The Boilermakers have won each of the last three meetings. The last victory for the Wildcats came in 2001.
The Boilers have not wasted any time in trying to add quality opponents to the 2024-25 nonconference basketball schedule. They have already confirmed a matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be one of two games for the Indy Classic.
Additionally, Purdue is working on scheduling a home-and-home series with Marquette. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the first matchup would be held in Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season while Purdue would host the second meeting in the 2025-26 season.
Purdue coach Matt Painter has scheduled quality opponents in the nonconference season to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Big Ten schedule, as well as the NCAA Tournament. Purdue has gone three consecutive seasons without losing a nonconference game during the regular season.
