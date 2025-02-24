Purdue Guard Braden Smith Hits Another Major Career Milestone
Braden Smith has hit another major milestone in his Purdue career. In Sunday's game against Indiana, he collected his 500th rebound. He needed less than three seasons to hit that impressive mark.
Smith had two rebounds against the Hoosiers over the weekend, bringing his career total to 501. The Boilermakers still have three regular season games remaining and have already locked up a spot in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.
Smith has always been a strong rebounder as a 6-foot guard at Purdue. In his career, his averaging 4.9 rebounds per game. This season, he's collecting 4.6 boards per contest.
During Purdue's 2023-24 campaign, Smith enjoyed his most successful season on the game. That year, he averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.
Earlier this season, Smith also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career and he's currently closing in on Bruce Parkinson's all-time assist record in West Lafayette. He still has a year of eligibility remaining after this season.
