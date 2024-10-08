Purdue Basketball Reveals Viewing Information for Charity Exhibition vs. Creighton
Information has been released for how fans can watch Purdue's charity exhibition against Creighton later this month.
Purdue will travel to Omaha, Neb. to play Creighton in a charity exhibition on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be televised by Nebraska Public Media for in-state viewers. For others, the game will be available behind a streamed paywall at GoCreighton.com.
Cost to watch the game is $10 ($6.99 plus tax). Tickets for the exhibition matchup between the Boilermakers and Bluejays are also still available. Admission is $30 for lower bowl seats and $15 to sit in the upper bowl sections.
Purdue is coming off a season in which is posted a 34-5 record, won a second straight Big Ten title and reached the National Championship Game. Although the Boilers lost key contributors in Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Lance Jones, there's a lot of talent returning to West Lafayette.
The return of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Myles Colvin and Cam Heide, as well as a top-20 incoming recruiting class, has provided a lot of optimism about the 2024-25 season in West Lafayette.
Creighton finished the 2023-24 season with a 25-10 record, reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Both coaches are also long-tenured fixtures at their respective schools. Matt Painter will be entering his 20th season at the helm at Purdue while Greg McDermott starts his 15th year with the Bluejays.
Proceeds from the Purdue-Creighton exhibition game will be donated to the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund.
