Purdue Basketball Schedules Charity Exhibition Game vs. Creighton
Purdue is heading to Omaha before the official start of the 2024-25 college basketball regular season. On Friday, the Boilermakers announced that they'll be playing Creighton in a charity exhibition game this year.
Purdue and Creighton will play on Saturday, Oct. 26 at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and broadcast information will be made available at a later date.
This marks the second consecutive year in which Purdue's men's basketball team has participated in a charity exhibition game. Last year, the Boilers played Arkansas in Fayetteville.
"The game will benefit the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund after destructive tornadoes ravaged Omaha and surrounding areas on April 26th, 2024," the release from PurdueSports.com reads. "The tornadoes, including Nebraska's first EF-4 tornado in almost 10 years, caused an estimated 2.1 billion dollars worth of damage."
Purdue is coming off a year in which it went 34-5, winning a second straight Big Ten regular season title and reaching the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
"We are excited to be traveling to Creighton and playing the Bluejays for a great cause to start our season," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "The Omaha area was ravaged by tornadoes in late April and we hope that this charity game will continue to support disaster relief to the region. Creighton is an outstanding program led by an outstanding coach in Coach McDermott and this game will really help us prepare for the season, much the same way the Arkansas charity game a year ago helped us."
Creighton concluded the 2024-25 campaign with a 25-10 record, finishing second in the Big East standings. The Bluejays reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
"We are thrilled to host Purdue for an exhibition game," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott. "Coming off a trip to the National Championship game, Coach Painter will once again have one of the best teams in the country. It will be a tremendous opportunity for us to play high-level competition as we prepare for a top-notch non-conference schedule and the always difficult, BIG EAST. I can't thank Coach Painter enough for bringing his team to Omaha. It is a unique event that our fans will truly enjoy all while supporting the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund."
The Boilermakers have a loaded nonconference schedule in 2024-25. Purdue will have games against several quality opponents, including Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Marquette and North Carolina State.
