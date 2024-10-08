Stats, Highlights from Zach Edey's First NBA Preseason Game
Zach Edey got his first taste of the NBA on Monday night, with the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Dallas Mavericks in the first preseason game for both teams. The rookie out of Purdue showed off his skill on both ends of the floor.
Edey concluded the preseason opener with six points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal. The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 121-116.
The two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue played pretty well on the defensive end for Memphis, although he did find himself in foul trouble. He picked up five personal fouls in his 18 minutes on the court.
Edey was a skilled interior defender with the Boilermakers, but learning to avoid those fouls will probably take some adjustment for the 7-foot-4 big man.
Perhaps the highlight of the night for Edey came early in the second quarter when he scored his first bucket. After teammate Ja Morant drew in three Dallas defenders on a drive, he lobbed a pass to Edey, who slammed it home with authority.
But Edey can do more than just dunk the basketball. Later in the game, he showed off his post game, knocking down a jump hook late in the third quarter.
Yes, there's still plenty for Edey to work on in his rookie season, but he got off to a pretty solid start on Monday night.
Memphis returns to action on Thursday night, hosting the Charlotte Hornets in the second preseason game of 2024. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
