Purdue Basketball: Tipoff Time Revealed for Thanksgiving Day Game vs. N.C. State
A tipoff time has been set for the Final Four rematch between Purdue and North Carolina State in this year's Rady Children's Invitational. An announcement was made on Friday.
Purdue and N.C. State are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day). That will be the first of two games held that day, with Ole Miss and BYU playing at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Fox Sports 1.
On Friday, Nov. 29, the Boilermakers will then play either Ole Miss or BYU, depending on results. The third-place game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the championship is set for 6 p.m. ET. Both Friday contests will air on FOX.
The Rady Children's Invitational is played at LionTree Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Purdue and North Carolina State played in the 2024 Final Four. The Boilermakers were a No. 1 seed while the Wolfpack made a Cinderella run as a No. 11 seed. Purdue defeated N.C. State 63-50 to advance to the National Championship Game.
The Rady Children's Invitational is part of a grueling nonconference slate Matt Painter and the Boilers will face during the 2024-25 season. Purdue will also have games against Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Marquette and Yale, all NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago.
Purdue opens the 2024-25 college basketball season at Mackey Arena on Monday, Nov. 4, hosting Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. Prior to the opener, the Boilers will travel to Omaha to play Creighton in a charity exhibition game (Oct. 26) and will host Grand Valley State in another exhibition contest (Oct. 30).
