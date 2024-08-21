WATCH: Videos of New Grizzlies Zach Edey, Ja Morant Practicing Together Surface
Zach Edey is already getting to work in Memphis. The former Purdue superstar and first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has started practicing with new teammate and star guard Ja Morant.
This week, videos surfaced of Morant and Edey working together on the court. Obviously, it's pretty early in the 7-foot-4 center's career, but this looks like a one-two combination that could be potent in the NBA.
Below are some of the highlights from Edey and Morant on the practice floor.
Edey was a dominant post player during his college career at Purdue, earning Naismith National Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons (2023, 2024). But where many believe he can be a major asset — especially with Morant — is in the pick-and-roll.
"Memphis needs a big. Zach Edey was the best big man available," said ESPN's Jonathan Givony after the draft. "Ja Morant is going to love playing pick-and-roll with this guy. He's the best screener in the draft. He's gonna be a much better pick-and-roll player. He can post-up, too."
The Grizzlies didn't get to see much of Edey during the NBA Summer League. He was dominant in the team's first game in Salt Lake City, scoring 14 points, grabbng 15 rebounds and blocking four shots. He also had a moster dunk and a buzzer-beating put-back to send the game to overtime against the Utah Jazz.
But nagging ankle injuries kept Edey sidelined for a majority of Memphis' time out West. The former Boilermaker didn't suffer anything serious, but the Grizzlies didn't want to risk further injury before the start of the NBA season.
With a little time to recover, Edey appeared to move well in the videos posted on social media by Morant.
In his senior season at Purdue, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest. He left as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder and was a two-time All-American selection. Edey led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten regular season title and the program's first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969.
There will obviously be a learning curve as Edey transitions to the NBA, but there are already some high expectations for the former Boiler in Memphis.
