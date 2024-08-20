Purdue Among 3 Big Ten Schools Included in Top-4 for 2025 Guard Antione West Jr.
Purdue is one of four schools still in the mix to land three-star shooting guard and 2025 prospect Antione West Jr. The Ohio product released his top-four schools in a social media post on Tuesday.
West, who is considered one of the top-200 prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, narrowed his list down to four schools, three of which are in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-3 guard has included Purdue, Nebraska, Ohio State and Dayton in his top-four.
Purdue extended an offer to West back in May, becoming one of 12 schools to show interest in the 2025 prospect. Just a few months later, Matt Painter and the Boilermakers are in a good spot to land the talented guard from Whitmer High School.
West is coming off a strong junior campaign at the prep level. Per Rivals.com, West averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game at Whitmer (Toledo, Ohio) High School.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 34-5 season in 2023-24, winning a second straight Big Ten title and playing in the National Championship Game. Painter and his squad are hoping to win a third consecutive conference championship this coming year.
Currently, Purdue does not have any verbal commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. They have extended offers to 10 prospects that are still considering their options.
West is one of just two players classified as a shooting guard in the 2025 cycle to receive an offer from Purdue. The other is in-state prospect and Greenfield Central star Braylon Mullins.
