Purdue's Matt Painter Explains Why He Picked Up First Technical in Nearly 10 Years
You don't often see Matt Painter lose his cool. But on Thursday night, the Purdue coach picked up his first technical foul in nearly a decade, getting hit with the whistle during a timeout early in the second half against Penn State.
Trailing 50-32, Painter was assessed a technical foul at the 15:48 mark of the second half — the first media timeout. He seemed upset that there were a few missed foul calls on Penn State, particularly when Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn had the basketball.
As it turns out, though, Painter might have actually just been trying to light a fire under his team.
"It's interesting how you get technicals when your team plays like shit. That's the gist," Painter said. "The story of the game is Penn State took it to us. When you get in that thing and you don't think you have enough fight, I'm going to fight for some calls and try to get our guys going."
Even in games when officiating is a big issue, Painter doesn't get hit with technical fouls. It only makes sense that he was trying to do something to get his team rolling rather than just simply sounding off on an official.
Painter's last technical foul prior to Thursday night came in 2015.
His effort didn't help much, as Purdue's struggles continued and the Boilermakers dropped an 81-70 decision to the Nittany Lions. Purdue fell to 7-2 on the year and Penn State improved to 8-1.
Purdue will get a chance to grab its first Big Ten win this weekend, hosting Maryland at Mackey Arena on Sunday (noon ET, Big Ten Network).
