Purdue Freshman Center Confirms Plans to Return for 2025-26 Season
Purdue freshman Daniel Jacobsen is ready to get back to work in West Lafayette. The 7-foot-4 center announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he plans to return for the 2025-26 season.
Jacobsen almost the entirety of the 2024-25 season due to a leg injury. He was injured in Purdue's game against Northern Kentucky just one minute into the contest. It was the second game of the year.
By the end of the season, Jacobsen was warming up with the team and going through practice drills, but coach Matt Painter didn't want to unnecessarily burn the 7-footers redshirt year.
Jacobsen shined in his only game of the season, making an immediate impact for the Boilermakers in a 90-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to begin the season. The freshman scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots in his first game at the college level.
With Jacobsen sidelined for the year, Purdue lacked true rim protection and struggled on the glass at times. Having the freshman back in the mix next season — along side incoming 6-foot-11 transfer Oscar Cluff and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn — should help the Boilermakers in those two areas significantly.
Purdue closed out the 2024-25 season with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
