Will Berg Thanks Purdue, Boilermaker Fans After Entering Transfer Portal
Saying goodbye isn't necessarily the easiest thing to do. Even though center Will Berg is leaving West Lafayette for a different opportunity, he had nothing but thanks to give to Purdue and the fans that supported him during his time with the program.
Berg is one of three Purdue players that entered the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, along with sophomore Myles Colvin and junior Brian Waddell. On Tuesday, Berg released a short message after making the decision to transfer.
"Thank you Boilermakers and thank you Purdue," Berg wrote on Instagram, sharing several pictures of his time in West Lafayette.
Berg played in 22 games for the Boilermakers this past season, making three starts. He averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-2 center made a big impact in Purdue's opening round game of the NCAA Tournament against High Point, playing 11 minutes and scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds.
For his career, Berg appeared in 36 total games, scoring 77 points, grabbing 55 rebounds and blocking five shots. He had a bigger role early in the season for the Boilermakers, but as coach Matt Painter shuffled through his lineup, the center didn't see as much time on the floor.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Berg spent three seasons at Purdue. He redshirted during the 2022-23 season before stepping on the floor each of the past two years. The center will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
JACOBSEN RETURNING TO PURDUE: Daniel Jacobsen confirmed his plans to stay at Purdue for the 2025-26 season through the team's social media page on Tuesday. He missed most of his freshman season with a leg injury. CLICK HERE
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT OSCAR CLUFF: A tough rebounder, a strong low-post player and a willing passer. Those are just a few things to know about new Purdue big man Oscar Cluff. CLICK HERE
COLVIN ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue sophomore wing Myles Colvin has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the third Boilermaker to do so this offseason. CLICK HERE