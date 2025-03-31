Purdue's Myles Colvin Reportedly Hits NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue sophomore wing Myles Colvin has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. He becomes the third Boilermaker to explore his options since the team's season ended in the Sweet 16 over the weekend, joining junior Brian Waddell and redshirt sophomore Will Berg.
Joe Tipton of On3 Sports first reported the news on Monday. Colvin averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Boilers during the 2024-25 campaign. Purdue finished the year wth a 24-12 record.
Colvin saw plenty of playing time in his first two seasons in West Lafayette. He appeared in 31 games as a true freshman in the 2023-24 campaign, logging 8.5 minutes per game. That season, the Boilermakers won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game.
This year, Colvin spent some time in the starting lineup but spent a majority of the season helping Purdue while coming off the bench. He averaged 17.8 minutes per game.
One of Colvin's top performances of the season came in November when Purdue played in the Rady Children's Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend. He scored 20 points, which included a game-winning putback to lead the Boilermakers to an 80-78 victory over Ole Miss and win another MTE championship.
Colvin also had one of the top highlights of March Madness with an emphatic put-back dunk against High Point in Purdue's opening round game. That slam helped led the Boilers to a 75-63 victory and was one of the best plays of the tournament.
Colvin heads into the 2025-26 season with two years of eligibility to use at his next destination.
A native of Indianapolis, Colvin was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. His father, Rosevelt, played college football at Purdue and his sister, Raven, was a volleyball star for the Boilers.
