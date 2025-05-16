Purdue Men's Basketball Player Arrested on OWI Charge
Purdue men's basketball player Jace Rayl has been arrested on preliminary OWI charges, according to a report from WLFI.com. The 21-year-old was arrested by police in Kokomo, Indiana, on Tuesday.
Rayl, a Kokomo native, just completed his sophomore season with the Boilermakers.
According to the report, Rayl has been preliminarily charged with "operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15." Both are misdemeanor charges.
Purdue has not released a statement regarding the report at the time of this story. Per Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star, Rayl remains on the team at this time, though he is not on the online roster.
Rayl has played in five games for the Boilermakers during his two seasons in West Lafayette. He scored the first point of his collegiate career in Purdue's win over Nebraska in January.
