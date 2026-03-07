3 Thoughts From Purdue's 97-93 Loss to Wisconsin on Senior Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A day dedicated to celebrating Purdue's decorated senior class didn't end the way the 15th-ranked Boilermakers had hoped. For the fourth time in six games, the Boilermakers were on the wrong side of the scoreboard, falling 97-93 to Wisconsin.

Much like last year's game between Purdue and Wisconsin in Mackey Arena, this was a shootout. Both teams shot better than 50% from the floor, but Wisconsin's ability to make the three was the difference.

We'll talk about that a little more.

Here are a few quick thoughts from Purdue's disappointing loss to Wisconsin to end the regular season.

Couldn't defend the three-point line

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue has struggled to defend the three-point line all season long, especially in home games. Saturday was no exception, as Wisconsin connected on 18-of-34 attempts from three-point range. Multiple Badgers were shooting the basketball well, too.

John Blackwell was 5-of-10, Austin Rapp connected on 4-of-8 and Aleksas Bieliauskas went 4-of-5. Plus, Andrew Rohde and Braeden Carrington both knocked down two triples.

There was a stretch between the first and second media timeouts of Saturday's game when Wisconsin had four turnovers in five possessions. The Badgers scored just three points and Purdue took a six-point lead. It looked like Purdue's defense had finally locked in.

That was really the only resistance te Boilermakers showed on that end of the floor all night.

Rebounding advantage didn't help

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) attempts to secure a rebound. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Purdue was dominant on the boards. It outrebounded the Badgers 34-22, which included a 16-7 edge on the offensive glass. However, it was never really a factor in the game.

The Boilermakers were able to score 20 points off of those second chances, but that total needed to be even higher in a game with so much offense. Oscar Cluff had eight rebounds and was around the ball all game long. C.J. Cox and Daniel Jacobsen each had three rebounds.

What has been interesting for Purdue is, typically, it has fared well in games when it wins the rebounding battle. However, that wasn't the case against Michigan State or Wisconsin to close out the season.

Fletcher Loyer kept Purdue in the game

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts to making a three pointer. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

If Purdue won Saturday's game, Fletcher Loyer would have been the MVP of the afternoon. The senior guard was outstanding on both ends of the court, making big plays all day long.

One of the biggest moments in the game came early in the second half, diving on the floor for a loose ball, getting into transition and converting an old-fashioned three-point play. On the following possessions, he knocked down a three-pointer and took a charge, erasing a 10-point deficit and helping Purdue take a lead at 62-61.

Loyer finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds and two assists. He gave maximum effort for a full 40 minutes and was a big reason why the Boilermakers had a reason to win, despite the defensive struggles.

