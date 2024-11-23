Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. Marshall
Purdue has released its availability report for Saturday's afternoon matchup against Marshall. Freshman center Daniel Jacobsen is the only player listed as "out" for the sixth-ranked Boilermakers.
Jacobsen suffered a right leg injury during the second game of the season. He exited the game against Northern Kentucky after just one minute of play. He had been Purdue's starting center in the first two contests.
The 7-foot-4 freshman had a strong outing in the season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, scoring 13 points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots.
Jacobsen is likely out for the season.
Junior forward Brian Waddell had missed Purdue's first four games of the season due to a hand injury. However, he was not listed as "out" for the Boilermakers' matchup against Marquette on Tuesday. He did not play in the game.
Waddell has not played since Purdue's second exhibition game against Grand Valley State. Could he see the floor on Saturday against Marshall?
Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game airs on Big Ten-Plus.
