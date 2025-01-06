Purdue Remains at No. 20 in Latest Associated Press Poll
Purdue earned blowout wins over Minnesota and Northwestern, but those victories didn't impress the Associated Press voters, apparently. The Boilermakers remain No. 20 in the latest AP poll, which was released on Monday.
Last week, the Boilers defeated Minnesota 81-61 and Northwestern 79-61 to improve to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Big Ten. Purdue is now on a three-game winning streak heading into a week in which it will travel to Rutgers (Thursday) and host Nebraska (Sunday).
Here's a look at the complete top-25 from the Associated Press.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Jan. 6)
- Tennessee Volunteers (14-0)
- Auburn Tigers (13-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (12-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (12-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2)
- Kentucky Wildcats (12-2)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (13-2)
- Florida Gators (13-1)
- UConn Huskies (12-3)
- Texas A&M Aggies (12-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (10-3)
- Houston Cougars (10-3)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1)
- Oregon Ducks (13-2)
- Michigan State Spartans (12-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (13-1)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3)
- Memphis Tigers (12-3)
- Purdue Boilermakers (11-4)
- West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2)
- UCLA Bruins (11-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (12-2)
- Michigan Wolverines (11-3)
- Utah State Aggies (14-1)
Others receiving votes: Pitt (91), Arkansas (62), Nebraska (62), Baylor (32), Wisconsin (31), St. John's (27), San Diego State (26), Cincinnati (22), Clemson (19), Maryland (7), Georgia (6), St. Bonaventure (6), Texas Tech (6), Indiana (6), Missouri (5), Arizona (3), Dayton (1), Georgetown (1), Vanderbilt (1), Xavier (1).
