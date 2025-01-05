Braden Smith Moves to No. 2 on Purdue's All-Time Assist Leaderboard
Braden Smith has added another major accomplishment to his impressive career at Purdue. On Sunday, the junior guard surpassed Brian Walker on the program's all-time assist leaderboard and now is all alone in the No. 2 spot.
Smith entered Sunday's game against Northwestern with 567 assists, needing six to surpass Walker (572). The junior guard had three at the end of the first half and was able to get his sixth in the second half.
This latest feat for Smith comes just a game after he joined Purdue's 1,000-point club, scoring 20 points in an 81-61 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. He's also just the second player in program history to record more than 1,000 points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds in his career.
Bruce Parkinson is currently Purdue's all-time assist leader, holding the record at 690 assists. With one-and-a-half seasons of eligibility remaining, Smith is on pace to become Purdue's new record holder by the end of his career.
Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER SPEAKS ON LOYER, SMITH SUCCESS: Braden Smith hit 1,000 career points vs. Minnesota. Fletcher Loyer is closing in on that tally. But what Purdue coach Matt Painter loves most about the two has been the on-court success the Boilermakers have enjoyed. CLICK HERE
TOP INDIANA GUARD VISITING PURDUE: Steven Reynolds, the No. 1 player from Indiana in the 2026 recruiting class and a four-star prospect, is visiting Purdue for the Northwestern game on Sunday. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS. NORTHWESTERN: Purdue returns to Mackey Arena on Sunday to host Northwestern. Key stats, top players, television and radio information and more for the Big Ten clash. CLICK HERE