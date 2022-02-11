Purdue Sophomores Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey Named to 2022 Midseason Naismith Award List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomores Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were among 30 college basketball players named to the 2022 midseason team for the Naismith Player of the Year, it was announced Thursday.

Purdue, Auburn, Duke and Gonzaga were the only teams with two players named to the midseason list. The Big Ten leads all conferences with seven players selected.

Ivey, a 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also shooting over 48% from the field and 41% from 3-point range. At Ivey's pace, he would become the third Boilermaker in program history to average 17 points five rebounds and three assists in a season in school history, joining Caleb Swanigan and E'Twaun Moore.

He is the only high-major player in the country to average 17 points, five rebounds and three assists while having at least 45 made 3-pointers on the season.

Edey, a towering 7-foot-4 center from Toronto. So far this season, he is putting up 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while playing just 18.8 minutes per game. He is shooting an NCAA-best 68.1% from the field, which would set Purdue's new single-season record.

2022 Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

James Akinjo, Baylor

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

David Roddy, Colorado State

Isaiah Mobley, USC

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Justin Lewis, Marquette

Zach Edey, Purdue

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Kendric Davis, SMU

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Tari Eason, LSU

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

ZACH EDEY'S BIG MAN BATTLES CONTINUES AT MICHIGAN: Purdue's big man on campus, the 7-foot-4 Canadian center Zach Edey, was a guest on the Sasha Live! podcast this week, and he talked about his growth as a player, how much he likes banging against the other bigs in the league, and how much he's learned from teammate Trevion Williams. CLICK HERE

Purdue's big man on campus, the 7-foot-4 Canadian center Zach Edey, was a guest on the Sasha Live! podcast this week, and he talked about his growth as a player, how much he likes banging against the other bigs in the league, and how much he's learned from teammate Trevion Williams. POINT SPREAD: Purdue has opened as a slight favorite on Thursday in its road game at Michigan. Here's the latest, with a complete breakdown of how both teams have done against the number this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue has opened as a slight favorite on Thursday in its road game at Michigan. Here's the latest, with a complete breakdown of how both teams have done against the number this season. HOW TO WATCH: Here's everything you need to know on how to watch Thursday night's game at Michigan, with gametimes and TV information, the starting lineups and more. CLICK HERE

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch Thursday night's game at Michigan, with gametimes and TV information, the starting lineups and more. "WE WANT TO BE BIG TEN CHAMPIONS": Purdue basketball is tied with Illinois and Wisconsin at 10-3 at the top of the Big Ten standings. With seven games left to play, the Boilermakers are looking to attain the goal of a conference championship this season. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball is tied with Illinois and Wisconsin at 10-3 at the top of the Big Ten standings. With seven games left to play, the Boilermakers are looking to attain the goal of a conference championship this season. JADEN IVEY TAKES OVER IN WIN OVER ILLINOIS: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half against Illinois on Tuesday to lead the team to its sixth straight victory. The No. 3-ranked Boilermakers are now among three teams tied atop the Big Ten standings. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!