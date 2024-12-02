Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Earns Big Ten Player of the Week Honors
Purdue junior forward has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, after two dominant performances in the Rady Children's Invitational. He helped lead the Boilermakers to another Feast Week title.
Kaufman-Renn averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers in two games out in San Diego, while shooting 61.5% from the field. He was named the Rady Children's Invitational MVP, as well.
In Purdue's first game against North Carolina State, Kaufman-Renn scored a game-high 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out two assists while making eight-of-14 shots from the floor. He helped lead the Boilers to a 71-61 win to advance to the Championship Game.
On Friday, Kaufman-Renn had the best game of his career, posting his first double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds. He connected on eight-of-12 field goal attempts.
Through the first eight games of the season, Purdue owns a 7-1 record and is ranked No. 8 in the latest Associated Press poll. Kaufman-Renn is averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
This week, Purdue travels to Penn State on Thursday before hosting Maryland on Sunday. Those will be the first two Big Ten games of the season for the Boilermakers.
